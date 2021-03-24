There seems no stopping in the surge of Covid-19. It has been over a year and yet there are many unknown facts about the virus scientists are still trying to figure out. They are still learning about the effects, side effects, long-term implications of the Covid-19 virus. The most common symptoms to look out for include dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and body ache. However, you may also want to check your skin for any rashes and discolouration as Covid toes and skin rashes have come to light as common symptoms of Covid-19. Also Read - COVID-19 infection may lead to tinnitus, hearing loss: Study

Symptoms Of Covid-19

This unusual symptom of Covid-19 has the following indications:

Red swollen toes

Blisters on fingers and toes of legs

The appearance of purple-coloured lesions on the toes

The bumps look like those in case of chilblains

The toes are itchy and painful enough to make it difficult to wear closed footwear

These symptoms can also sometimes look like whitish sores. Dermatologist all over the world has been seeing an influx of patients complaining of unusual pain and redness in the toes even though they have been exposed to cold weather recently.

The Cause

The symptom is relatively new, and there has not been enough research to state definitely that how the virus is causing skin disruptions. The primary reason appears to the skin’s intense inflammatory reaction to the micro clots in the blood vessels because of virus infection.

Another reason for Covid toes can be because of the viral particles in the skin calling on to the immune cells to help fight the infection, which results in the bursting of the blood vessels.

Often Covid toes appear before the appearance of other symptoms and sometimes the patient only suffers from red and painful toes as the result of Covid-19 virus infection.

Covid-toes affect which age group?

Dermatologist and doctors all around the world have noticed patients from age group being affected by Covid-toes. According to the recent data children, teenager, young adults are more likely to be prone to this condition.

How long does Covid-toes last?

Covid toes usually go away within 15 days of making their appearance. If you too have been noticing changes in your skin like the appearance of rashes or redness and blisters on the toes then it is time to consult the dermatologist immediately.

Treatment Of Covid Toes

Coven toes are popping up regularly, and although they are not a cause of panic, it is best to seek treatment if the condition lasts for more than 10 days. A dermatologist will prescribe hydrocortisone cream to control the itching and prescribe some medications to stop the spread of Covid toes.

The doctors, scientist and various other agencies are working round the clock to learn and understand all aspects of Covid19 and but it is important that you be aware of the symptom and get yourself tested if you notice any change in your skin and toes.

(With inputs by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)