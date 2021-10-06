COVID Third Wave In India: Is Mumbai Going To See Massive Surge In Cases? Here's What BMC Told The High Court

Is COVID Third Wave Going To Hit Mumbai? Here's What BMC Told The High Court

In a statement to the Bombay High Court, the BMC has stated that amid the smooth flow of the vaccination drive in the state, they don't see an impending third wave lingering on Mumbai anymore.

As India sighs relief with dropping coronavirus active cases from across the country, experts have warned that a third wave is possible if people fail to abide by the pandemic restrictions, especially at a time when the festival season is arriving. But are we really on the verge of another ferocious third wave of coronavirus? In a statement to the Bombay High Court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that amid the smooth flow of the vaccination drive in the state, they don't see an impending third wave lingering on Mumbai anymore. "The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave (of the COVID-19) coming," BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told BHC.

Only Vaccines Can Keep You Safe From The Virus Infection

The officials added that the state's vaccination numbers are going good and over 2,586 bedridden people have got both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 3,942 such people have got the first jab. Earlier this year when the second wave had hit India, experts claimed that the only tool to stay safe from the deadly coronavirus attack is by getting fully vaccinated against it SARS-CoV2.

Planning To Travel? Wait... Read This First

Even when vaccines are being administered to a good number of the population in the country, the ICMR on Tuesday warned that a rise in population density driven by tourist arrivals or mass congregations due to social, religious, or political events can lead to a surge in Covid infections worsening an anticipated third wave scenario in selected states. Addressing a press conference, the ICMR said, "A sudden increase in population density due to incoming tourists or mass congregations due to social, political or religious reasons can worsen the third wave scenario."

COVID-19 Situation In India

India logged 18,833 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,38,71,881. However, according to the latest data, the active cases declined to 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days. In a major relief, the officials also announced that the country's situation is improving. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections remained below 30,000 for the 12th straight day.

(With inputs from Agencies)

