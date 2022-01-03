COVID Third Wave Has Started In India, But No Need To Panic, India Is Ready For The Battle, Says Expert

COVID-19: No Need To Panic, India Is Ready For The Battle

"Yes, India is better prepared this time, than what it was in the second wave of COVID-19," says Dr. Piyush Goel, Consult Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist, Manipal Hospital, Gurgaon.

The first case of the deadly SARS-CoV2 virus causing COVID-19 was found in China's Wuhan city in 2019. The virus over the years mutated several times, leading to new surges across the countries and leaving people experiencing mild to life-threatening symptoms of the deadly infection. In the year 2021, India witnessed the worst phase of the pandemic - the second wave of COVID-19 driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. First found in India, this variant is now wrecking havoc globally. India saw a massive surge in daily cases due to delta, which also led to some of the severe and unmanageable symptoms such as drop-in blood O2, a requirement of ventilation, loss of smell and taste, etc. After fighting off the second wave of the pandemic for months, India was finally back to a little normalcy, when the news about another highly virulent strain Omicron emerged from South Africa. On 24th November 2021, cases of a new and highly mutated version of coronavirus were detected in the samples collected from COVID-positive patients in South Africa. The variant has over 34 worrisome mutations in its spike protein making it capable of evading through the vaccine-induced immunity.

India Will Face Omicron Case Surge, But...

Looking at the trends of the strain, and its transmissibility, the World Health Organisation (WHO) categorised Omicron as a 'Variant of Concern' (VOC) and declared that the strain is already present in over 100 countries, including India. The country reported its first case of the highly virulent COVID-19 strain back in December 2021 when a foreign returnee tested positive for Omicron in Karnataka. Since then, the virus has been spreading rapidly to other states and as of now, the country has over 17,11 cases of Omicron. In the list of the worst-hit states, Delhi and Maharashtra are on the top with the maximum number of cases associated with the new variant. And experts are also predicting that the third wave in the country has already begun. So, unlike the second wave which ravaged the country in 2021, are we ready this time to face the third wave? Here's what the expert has to say. But, before we listen to the experts about their prediction on the third wave of COVID-19 in India, here's what India saw in 2021.

Second Wave of COVID-19 In India: What Went Wrong?

The second wave of COVID-19 was the worst battle India has ever fought against any virus outbreak. From severe lungs infection to brain fogging, the pictures of those two months of COVID-19 surge in the country will remain fresh for a very long time for everyone in the country, and especially those who lost their loved ones to the virus. Here is a look back at what exactly were the challenges that India faced in the ferocious second wave of COVID-19:

Lower Rate of Vaccination

During the second wave, which hit India in 2021, not everyone was fully vaccinated against the virus. Some were not even given their first shot.

Scarcity of Hospital Beds

A sudden surge in the cases due to the highly virulent Delta variant led to a massive surge in daily cases in India. The healthcare system collapsed and many hospitals ran out of beds for the COVID patients.

Hospitals Ran Out of Medical Oxygen

One of the scariest symptoms that the second wave of COVID brought along with it was drastic drop in blood oxygen levels in the body. Due to the severe damage that delta cause to the lungs, the patients faced pneumonia-like symptoms and their oxygen level dropped drastically. However, many hospitals couldn't provide enough oxygen to the patients which led to an increase in the death counts.

Now, that we know what challenges India faced in the second wave, let's take a look at what's awaited in the upcoming few weeks for the country and whether India is ready or not.

Is India Ready For the 3rd Wave? Yes, Says Expert

"Yes, India is better prepared this time, than what it was in the second wave of COVID-19. Unlike other countries, which are dealing with two strains of COVID-19, namely Delta and Omicron, India will have to only face the Omicron variant this time. Which might not lead to as severe cases as Delta," says Dr. Piyush Goel, Consult Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist, Manipal Hospital, Gurgaon.

"Omicron is not as deadly as delta variant. It has a good number of mutations, which is like over 30 mutations are present in the spike protein only. Spike protein attaches to the host cell, making it easier for the virus to infect an individual easily. But, studies have revealed that the severity associated with this variant is extremely low as compared to the delta variant which led to the second wave in India in 2021."

What steps the government has taken to keep a check on the Omicron surge?

A member of the Covid-19 task force said strict vigilance, genome sequencing, border surveillance, and vaccination are measures necessary to tackle the new variant of the coronavirus.

Will existing vaccines work against the Omicron variant in the third wave of COVID-19?

Addressing the media, the Health Ministry said that there is no proof that the vaccines won't work against the Omicron variant. "Some of the mutations reported on the spike gene may decrease their efficacy, however, vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease. Vaccination is crucial and, if eligible but not vaccinated, you should get vaccinated," the officials quoted as saying.

What precautions are being taken by the state government following a rise in COVID cases in India?

Amid a fresh surge in COVID cases in various corners of the country, the state government has re-imposed strict lockdown like restrictions including, shutting down of public places, imposing night curfew, restricting movement, making genome sequencing compulsory for the ones who are testing positive for the virus, etc. Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states have issued fresh travel guidelines as well to curb the further spread of the new variant.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, the President of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) Dr. K. Srinath Reddy said that the second wave and third wave will be different and India is prepared with all the required ammunition to ward off the complexities of COVID-19. "Most of the people are now vaccinated and unlike last year, India is now better prepared with the hospital beds, medical oxygen, emergency medicines. So, India is not going to see the same scenario as the second wave this time, in the third wave of COVID-19. Most cases associated with Omicron will only lead to mild symptoms of the infection and the number of hospitalisation will be less too," Dr. Reddy told TheHealthSite.com.

Watch the complete Interview Here:

"I think we are now more experienced with this COVID epidemic. Everybody knows about social distancing, hand hygiene, and face mask protection. and most of the people, including the government is now well prepared. So, I don't think that things will be as critical as it was in the past. However, the only thing that everybody needs to maintain at the moment is to follow the COVID-safety protocols," Dr. Piyush Goel, Consult Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist, Manipal Hospital, Gurgaon, told TheHealthsite.com in an exclusive interview.

So, the word of caution from all the experts at the moment is to not panic and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to stay safe from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. "Mask up, maintain social distancing, and do not forget to keep your hands clean".