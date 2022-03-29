COVID Test Reports To Vaccination Cards: Check New Travel Rules If You Are Travelling To America

If you are planning to travel from India to the US anytime soon, follow these rules.

Are you planning to travel to the US anytime soon? There is a good news for you all. In a recent travel advisory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department have announced that the country is easing COVID-19 restrictions for travellers, making trips between US and India easier. The CDC has relaxed travel rating for India from high-risk level to low, which means there will be less number of restrictions on the flyers.

US Relaxes Travel Rating For India From High-Risk Level To Low

On 28 March 2022, the CDC put India in the 'Level 1' category, prior to this, India was in the level 3 category. What do these levels mean? Well, back in 2020, when there was a global surge in COVID infections, the CDC and the State Department had come up with the COVID-19 risk categories for each country. Ranging from Level 1 to Level 5, all the countries that were experiencing a heavy surge in cases were added to the list. Based on each countries' COVID handling, the areas were categorised at different levels, and Americans wishing to travel to those countries had to follow the guidelines set by the CDC.

For the level 4 category countries, CDC had recommended that Americans to not visit these countries if possible and must get vaccinated before boarding the flight. The CDC also made it mandatory for Americans to follow social distancing norms if one has to travel to these regions.

Similarly, rules were set for the Americans who were travelling to other high-risk countries. However, the CDC in its latest travel guidelines has put back India to the level 1 category, due to the declining COVID cases.

Rules For Travelling From US To India

The CDC in its latest guidelines said: "Make sure you are vaccinated and up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to India. Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces. Follow all requirements and recommendations in India."

Rules For Travelling From India To US

If you are planning to travel from India to the US anytime soon, follow these rules:

All the travellers will have to present a negative COVID-19 test report, taken within one calendar day of travel. Documentation of recovery from COVID-19 is permitted when US citizens and legal residents travel into the United States by air. Wearing a proper and well-fitted face mask is important. Fully vaccination card is also mandatory for travellers from India to the US. Children under 2 years of age do not need to test.