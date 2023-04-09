live

COVID Surges Again In India: Country Logs Over 5,300 New Cases, 11 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID Surges Again In India: Country Logs Over 5,300 New Cases, 11 Deaths In 24 Hours

With 5,357 new Covid-19 infections, India's active case tally climbed to 32,814 on Sunday, the data provided by the Health Ministry indicated as of 8 am.

COVID-19 LIVE BLOG | In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 5,357 new cases of coronavirus infection, while the number of active cases increased to 32,814 according to Union health ministry data. In the report, the ministry also stated that India has reported 11 deaths associated with COVID, in the last 24 hours.

As cases are rising exponentially in India, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a virtual meeting with state health ministers on Friday asked them to speed up testing, monitor cases of influenza-like illnesses to identify emerging hotspots and ensure readiness of hospital infrastructure across the states. Mdaviya also urged the state health ministers to review the preparedness over the next two days and conduct mock drills on April 10 and 11.

Why India is seeing a sudden surge in cases after experiencing a good downfall in the infection rate? It was predicted during the first year of the COVID pandemic that the virus is going to stay in the environment for years. With the unique ability to mutate and form new and advanced variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the COVID strain will continue to wreak havoc for years. The only way to remain safe from catching the virus and witnessing the severity of the infection, an individual is required to follow all the safety COVID protocols that have been suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO). These include -- washing or maintaining hand hygiene, getting vaccinated against COVID, wearing a good quality N-95 mask, and avoiding crowded places.

Stay Tuned To TheHealthSite.com For the Latest and Live Updates On COVID-19 In India

LIVE UPDATES