Covid Surge In Tamil Nadu Due To Increase In Testing, No Need To Worry: State Health Dept

The Tamil Nadu Health Department is strengthening Covid-19 measures to tackle the increasing number cases in the state. It issued an order on Friday, making wearing of masks mandatory in the state and a fine of Rs 500 for violators.

Speaking to a news agency, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the Covid -19 situation in Tamil Nadu is currently under control, but stringent measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

State health secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan has directed all district collectors and district medical officers to communicate to revenue and health officials in the concerned district to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate manner such as wearing masks and social distancing. Police have also been directed to check the violators of Covid protocols.

IIT Madras turns into a COVID cluster

With 25 more COVID positive cases reported today, Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has become a COVID cluster. With these new cases, the COVID caseload at the institute has gone up to 55, State Health Secretary informed during a media briefing.

The premium institute was declared a Covid zone on Thursday after 12 of its students tested positive for the virus.

COVID tests are being conducted at 19 hostels of IIT Madras and the rate of infection was found to be higher in a hostel that has students from other states, the official said.

State Health Minister informed IANS that students of IIT Madras who have been tested positive are kept in a separate hostel and they don't need hospitalisation.

Surge in cases due to increase in testing

Meanwhile, Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director, State public health department said that there is no need for worry and the slight increase in active cases is due to the increase in testing.

He told IANS that Covid testing has been increased from 16,000 to 18,000, and hence, the increase in active cases.

According to him, 25 districts in the state have zero Covid -19 cases. He also assured that "adequate measures are being taken if at all there is an increase in the number of cases from the present position."

COVID cases in TN

On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 286 active cases, a significant jump from the previous two days. The state has registered 39 positive Covid cases on Thursday and 31 on Wednesday.

Currently, only 18 patients are hospitalised in the state due to Covid-19, Selvavinayaga said, adding that there are 1,16,451 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients.

The officials have appealed to the people of the state to vaccinate themselves.

