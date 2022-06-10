Covid Spike In India: 81% Of New Cases Reported From Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi And Karnataka

The Centre has advised all States and UTs not to lower the guard and maintain a strict vigilance in areas that are showing concerns.

Since past two weeks, India is observing an upsurge in COVID cases, apparently driven by the Omicron sub-variants. India registered 7,240 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, up from 5,233 infections logged the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In view of rising Covid cases across the country, the Centre has advised all States and UTs not to lower the guard and to continue working towards building on progress made thus far to bring pandemic situation under control.

The States/UTs are advised to:

Continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

Ensure compliance with various advisories issued by this Ministry.

Follow five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat Vaccine and Covid Appropriate Behaviour and regularly monitor its enforcement.

Conduct genome Sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers

Collect samples from Sentinel Sites and local cluster of new Covid-19 cases and promptly sent them to the designated lab of INSACOG network for Genome Sequencing.

Most new Covid-19cases reported from these 4 states

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has specially asked four states, which are largely contributing to India's Covid-19 cases, to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in areas that are showing concerns.

The four states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka, and together they reported 81 per cent of the 7,240 new Covid-19 cases reported from across the country, Bhushan said in his letter to the states.

Of these total cases, Maharashtra reported 2,701 fresh cases (its highest infection count since January 25), Kerala reported 2,271 new cases and Delhi reported 564 cases.

According to government data, India recorded 4,207 average daily new cases in the week ending June 8, against 2,663 average daily cases in the week ending June 1. The Health Ministry also reported an increase in the weekly positivity rate from 0.63 per cent to 1.12 per cent in the corresponding period.

Omicron sub-variants behind recent Covid spike

Meanwhile, doctors have suggested that Omicron sub-variants are responsible for the recent spike in Covid caseload.

However, they said that there is nothing major to worry about at the moment as cases are mild and the symptoms resolve within 2-3 days, and require no hospitalisation.

Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Mumbai, told IANS that recent Covid positive patients are getting better in 48 to 72 hours, and nobody has required any Remdesivir or immunotherapy. Agarwal credited vaccination for low severity.

Satish Koul, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, also informed the news agency that he is seeing patients with Covid symptoms in OPD on a regular basis.

The doctors have, however, urged people to wear masks and follow all the Covid protocols, to avoid falling sick.