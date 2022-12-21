India Steps Up Safety Measures, Mandaviya To Review COVID Situation Today As Cases Surge In China

India Steps Up Safety Measures, Mandaviya To Review COVID Situation Today

The virtual meeting will start at 11 AM IST on Wednesday, where the officials will take a decision on the preventive measures to stop the virus from spreading in India.

In view of the current surge in COVID daily numbers in China, and massive death counts, leading to overburdened hospital morgues, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that the ministry will hold a meeting to discuss and review the COVID situation in the country on Wednesday. The health ministry will also review the COVID-19 situation in other countries and the possible variants that are driving the cases (primarily in China, South Korea, Brazil, Japan, and US).

In a tweet, the officials informed that the secretaries of health, Ayush, department of pharmaceuticals and department of biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials will attend the meeting. The virtual meeting will start at 11 AM IST on Wednesday, where the officials will take a decision on the preventive measures to stop the virus from spreading in India.

India Gearing Up For Possible COVID Surge

In a letter to the States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote that keeping in view the sudden spurt of COVID cases in China, Japan, South Korea, and USA, it is important that India should also gear up the complete genome sequencing of the new cases. Genome sequencing will help in tracking the variants and their networks.

"All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Union Health Secretary.

Previous COVID Surges In India

In 2019, China reported the first case of SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection. The viral disease that attacks the respiratory organs of the body was wreaking havoc in Chinese cities. However, in no time, the virus entered several other countries, leaving millions infected globally. The condition took a worse turn within a span of just a few weeks, leaving hospitals in most of the developed countries battling with the surge in infection cases. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating condition, the World Health Organisation (WHO) termed the virus spread as a pandemic.

In India, the worse condition of the virus infection was recorded in the ferocious second wave of the pandemic which left the country with thousands of deaths (at least one from each house was infected and suffered the worse symptoms of the virus infection). All these happened just at the time when life started to go back to normalcy and people ignored the basic safety protocols of the pandemic. Currently, the cases in India are very minimum, but looking at what happened in the past, experts are saying that not following the safety measures could trigger another wave in the country and leave many more suffering the infection in the upcoming days.

