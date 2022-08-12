live

COVID Rise Continues Across India, 49 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

India is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of COVID-related deaths. The country reported 16,561 fresh infections and 49 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning. The previous day, the country had reported 16,299 infections and 53 deaths.

According to the latest update, Delhi registered 2,726 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This is reported to be the highest daily county in the last six months since February 2, when the city had recorded 3,028 cases.

According to a health bulletin, six deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

