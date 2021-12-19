COVID Reinfection Risk 5.4 Times Higher With Omicron Than Delta; Cases Doubling In 3 Days: WHO

According to the World Health Organisation, Omicron has been detected in 89 countries, with the number of cases doubling every 1.5 to 3 days. The reinfection rate seems to be higher than that of the Delta variant.

The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron is believed to evade neutralizing antibodies of the available vaccines. If reports are to be trusted then the Omicron variant may spark the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic. With new information surfacing every day, it is clear that the transmissible strain may be hiding more than just the invasion of antibodies under its wings.

As the fear of Omicron spreads further, the World Health Organisation has recently made a statement that the variant has spread to 89 countries and is spreading rapidly with high levels of population immunity.

COVID-19 Reinfection Risk With Omicron 5.4 Times Higher

A new study demonstrates that there is no indication that Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant of Coronavirus, despite various studies stating that it produces only mild sickness (Covid-19). The risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times higher than with the Delta variant, according to a new study led by Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. According to the researchers of the study, a past infection may provide as little as 19 per cent protection against Omicron reinfection.

Researchers used data from all PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients in England between November 29 and December 11 to assess the proliferation and immune escape of the Omicron variant in England in the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study.

In total, the SGTF analysis included 196,463 persons without S gene target failure (presumably infected with another variant) and 11,329 people with it (possibly infected with Omicron), as well as 122,063 Delta and 1,846 Omicron instances in the genotyping analysis. In comparison to non-Omicron (mainly Delta) instances, the analysis looked at factors linked with testing positive for Omicron. The findings show that up until December 11, the fraction of Omicron in all Covid cases was doubling every two days, based on both S-gene Target Failure and genotyping data.

Omicron Cases Doubling In 3 Days: WHO

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron, a novel strain of Covid-19, is spreading substantially faster than the Delta variant in countries with established community transmission, with a doubling time of 1.5 3 days. Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries, and the number of patients in places with community transmission doubles every 1.5 to 3 days.

The WHO said in an update that Omicron is spreading rapidly in nations with high levels of population immunity, but it's unclear if this is due to the virus' capacity to circumvent the protection, its intrinsic greater transmissibility, or a mix of both.

"There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron," the WHO said. "More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity."

The health authority further stated, "there are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron".

Omicron Spreading Like Wildfire In The UK

More than 10,000 new Omicron coronavirus variant cases have been recorded in the UK, bringing the total number of new variation-related deaths to seven. On Saturday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) verified a further 10,059 instances of the new type, bringing the total number of cases detected to 24,968.

