A new study claims that the protective immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus could last over 8 months.

COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-19, came uninvited and upended our lives in the most unexpected way. Millions of people got infected, and several people lost their lives due to the highly infectious disease that engulfed the entire planet. Although there are vaccines now to combat the disease, what is to happen to people who are finally free from the claws of the deadly virus? Are they safe? Also Read - Initial COVID-19 severity may not up later respiratory complications

Studies suggested that recovered coronavirus patients have antibodies to fight up to three to five months. But a new study claims that the protective immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus could last for at least eight months or more. Also Read - Alarmingly high vitamin D deficiency can make you more vulnerable to COVID-19: Study

Understanding The Role Of Antibodies In Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Antibodies are the infection-fighting proteins that work by inducing a strong immune response. When a person gets vaccinated, the immune system helps the body identify the virus if it were to attack again. However, some studies suggested that the number of antibodies produced by those infected by the coronavirus completely disappeared the span of three months. This made many people and experts question the efficacy of the vaccines. Also Read - Pfizer says its vaccine appears effective against new Covid-19 variant

New Study Finds Antibodies Do Not Fade Quickly

Giving hope to people once again, the study published in the prestigious journal Science found that immune memory against SARS-CoV-2 is possible for more time than predicted earlier. This is a good sign for vaccine developers.

The findings clarify some COVID-19 concerning data from other labs, which showed a dramatic drop-off of COVID-fighting antibodies in months following the infection. Some even feared that this decline in antibodies meant that the body wouldn’t be equipped to defend itself against re-infection.

Researcher Alessandro Sette, a professor at La Jolla Institute for Immunology in the US said, “our data suggest that the immune response is there, and it stays.”

According to the researchers, nearly all Covid-19 survivors have the immune cells necessary to fight re-infection.

Antibodies To Last 8 Months After The Onset Of COVID-19 Symptoms

For the study, the research team analysed blood samples from 188 Covid-19 recovered patients. Researchers at the Institute measured antibodies, memory B cells, helper T cells and killer T cells, all at once. Shane Crotty, a professor at the Institute said, “As far as we know this is the largest study ever for any acute infection that has measured all four of those components of immune memory.”

The findings suggested that responses to the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, from all major players in the “adaptive” immune system, which learns to fight specific pathogens, could last for at least eight months after the onset of symptoms from the initial infection.

The researchers found that virus-specific antibodies do persist in the bloodstream months after infection. Importantly, the body also has immune cells called memory B cells at the ready. If a person encounters SARS-CoV-2 again, these memory B cells could reactivate and produce SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to fight re-infection.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses its “spike” protein to initiate infection of human cells, so the researchers looked for memory B cells specific for the SARS-CoV-2 spike. They found that spike-specific memory B cells actually increased in the blood six months after infection.

Is It Limited To Natural Responses To SARS-CoV-2 Or After Vaccination As Well?

Study co-author Daniela Weiskopf emphasised that the study tracked responses to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, not immune memory after vaccination. “It is possible that immune memory would be similarly long-lasting following vaccination, but we will have to wait until the data comes in to be able to tell for sure,” Weiskopf said.

“The vaccine studies are at the initial stages and so far have been associated with strong protection. We are hopeful that a similar pattern of responses lasting over time will also emerge for the vaccine-induced responses”.

The researchers said they would continue to analyse samples from Covid-19 patients in the coming months and hope to track their responses 12 to 18 months after the onset of symptoms.