COVID Precaution Dose In India: Government Reduces Gap From Existing 9 to 6 Months For Above 18

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of coronavirus in the country, the Union Health Ministry has reduced the gap for COVID-19 precaution doses from the existing nine months to six months for those above 18 years of age. According to the sources, the centre sent a letter to the chief secretaries and administrators of all the states and Union territories where it urged the administrators have been informed that the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 16,159 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 4,35,47,809. In the latest report, the Union Health Minister has also stated that on Wednesday, India's active cases increased to 1,15,212. It further added that the death toll climbed to 5,25,270 with 28 new fatalities.

What Is COVID Precaution Dose?

COVID precaution dose is the booster dose of COVID-19 which will be given to enhance the immunity memory of the body against the deadly coronavirus. The immunity produced by the vaccines wanes with time, however, a precaution dose or a booster shot of the same vaccine can provide a better immune response to the individual against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Who Can Get COVID Precaution Dose?

Who all are eligible for the COVID booster dose? In India, those individuals who have received both the vaccine shots against COVID-19 are eligible for the booster dose. All these people who have been vaccinated against the virus (complete both the shots of the vaccine), and have completed 6 months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose.

(With inputs from agencies)