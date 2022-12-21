COVID Phobia: Two Andhra Women Taken To Hospital After They Were Compulsively Isolating For Two Years

The two women, Mani and her daughter Durga had confined themselves to four walls in 2020 when there was outbreak of COVID and since then the two have been in isolation

Reportedly, the healthcare workers had to face some resistance as the two women were hesitant in opening doors to them

In an incident, two women in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district confined themselves to their houses for two years in fear of contracting COVID-19. The two women, reportedly mother and daughter have been taken to a government hospital in the wake of their deteriorating condition.

The incident has been reported from Kuyyeru village in Kakinada. Reportedly, the healthcare workers had to face some resistance as the two women were hesitant in opening doors to them. The two were reportedly admitted to the hospital after being persuaded and forced.

As per local officials, the two women seemingly suffered from some mental health condition.

Living within four walls

The two women, Mani and her daughter Durga had confined themselves to four walls in 2020 when there was outbreak of COVID and since then the two have been in isolation. Reportedly, Mani's husband had been providing the two with basic needs. Last week when the two women were not allowing him into their room, he then seeked help from authorities.

As per reports, this is the second such incident to be reported in the state. The first incident included three women who had been isolated for 15 months in fear of getting the disease. There was another such incident where a couple and children had isolated themselves after one of their neighbours died.

Is coronaphobia real?

During the pandemic, experts have non-clinically coined a new term for a new kind of phobia that is specific to COVID-19. Coronaphobia is an excessive triggered response of fear of contracting COVID-19 . People affected by this condition might show excessive concern over physiological symptoms, and exercise extreme preventive measures that can disrupt their day to day life. As per experts, if the fear of contracting the disease is limiting you to fulfil your daily commitments like buying groceries, going for routine checkups, engaging in social activities or going to worksplace, then a person might be suffering from the condition. If a person might be finding it hard to stop thinking about COVID-19 and is actively avoiding places and situations that might be very safe, then some psychological intervention might be needed.

You may like to read