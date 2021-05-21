Ever since the onset of the pandemic, reports of covid-induced complications are doing rounds. Several cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in people infected with the coronavirus. Even though this is not a new disease, incidences of black were low before the emergence of Covid-19. However, the surge in coronavirus cases has led to a rise in the cases of this rare but fatal fungal infection. Also Read - COVID-19 Would Eventually Become A Seasonal Nuisance Causing Only Common Cold-Like Symptoms

As per reports, diabetic patients are more likely to develop black fungus than those who do not suffer from an underlying disease. Diabetic patients (those with uncontrolled diabetes), steroid use, and being corona positive increases the risk of mucormycosis. Therefore, diabetic patients should regularly monitor and control their blood sugar levels.

Covid Patients With Underlying Diseases More Likely To Develop Mucormycosis

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, explained that mucormycosis was previously only seen in people with diabetes mellitus, a disorder in which blood sugar (glucose) levels are abnormally elevated. "Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, those who have had a transplant and people taking immunosuppressants (medications that weaken the immune system) also used to get it. But now due to Covid-19 and its treatment, an increase in the number of cases is being witnessed," Dr Guleria told IANS.

Patients with a compromised immune system are more likely to develop mucormycosis. Patients undergoing Covid-19 therapy, which appears to inhibit the immune system’s activity. It puts these patients at a greater risk of developing black fungus infection.

Covid Patients Should Avoid Steroids

Dr Guleria recommended Covid patients with a moderate form of infection should stay away from steroids because they raise the risk of secondary infections like mucormycosis. Steroids cannot be used if a Covid-infected person’s oxygen saturation level is normal and he or she is classified as clinically moderate.

He advised those taking steroids to keep checking their blood sugar levels as steroids can shoot it up to 300 to 400. “High dosage of steroids being taken by Covid-19 patients is of no use. Mild to moderate doses are good enough. As per the data, steroids should be given only for five to 10 days (maximum). Moreover, steroids increase the blood sugar level which can then become hard to control. This can in turn increase the chance of fungal infection,” he told IANS.

Mucormycosis has affected at least 7,250 people in India. According to statistics shared by officials in 13 states and UTs with HT, the black fungus has killed at least 219 people in the world. The Central government said on Thursday that states should declare the disease notifiable under the 1897 Epidemic Diseases Act. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for dedicated black fungus treatment centres to be developed at three government hospitals in the city: Lok Nayak, GTB, and Rajeev Gandhi.