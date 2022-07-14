COVID Not Over: The Shape-Shifting BA.5 Omicron Variant May Be The 'Worst' So Far

BA.5 Omicron variant is the subvariant leading the current surge in COVID cases in several countries. Recently, it has been termed the 'worst variant' so far - know if it is highly dangerous.

The ever-changing Omicron variant of COVID-19 is assaulting the world, with BA.5 subvariant being the dominant variant in most nations. The variant is spreading swiftly, especially in the UK and US, mainly because it evades antibodies developed by people who have been vaccinated or who have been exposed to previous forms of the virus. It is believed that people who have not been infected in the past 3 years are more likely to contract the infection.

BA.5 Omicron Variant Fueling The Global COVID Surge

The World Health Organization has reported that the latest Omicron variant and a closely related variant, BA.4, are to blame for a 30 per cent increase in cases. Omicron subvariants are driving the surge in 25 per cent of cases in Europe. China too has reinforced lockdown measures as BA.5 is spreading through the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the same variant has also taken over as the predominant strain in the United States, where it is responsible for 65 per cent of new infections in the second week of July.

Health experts are of the opinion that several people have not been tested, leaving critical loopholes in the official tracking data. Additionally, BA.5 variant evades immunity from previous infections and vaccines, which can be more concerning for epidemiologists.

Is BA.5 More Harmful?

As reported by CNN, Eric Topol, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at Scripps Research, said recently, "The Omicron sub-variant BA.5 is the worst version of the virus that we've seen. It takes immune escape, already extensive, to the next level, and, as a function of that, enhanced transmissibility, well beyond Omicron (BA.1) and other Omicron family variants that we've seen (including BA.1.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, and BA.4)."

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, told a news briefing on Tuesday, "BA.5 has a growth advantage over the other sublineages of Omicron that are circulating." WHO is also reviewing the cases of reinfections being reported long after contracting COVID-19.

While hospitalizations have increased due to the sudden surge in COVID cases, deaths have not gone up significantly. This is largely due to the fact that vaccines continue to offer protection against serious sickness, mortality, and infection, if not more, and that producers and regulators are also considering modified vaccines that specifically target the more recent Omicron variations.

WHO's Van Kerkhove emphasised that although increases in cases can strain health care and increase the likelihood of more people contracting long COVID, there is no indication that BA.5 is any more harmful than any of the other Omicron variants.

