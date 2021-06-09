At this point people are well aware of the common signs and symptoms of coronavirus – the virus that causes Covid-19 – and its devastating effects on the human body. However there is so much about Covid-19 that is not very well known including the unusual symptoms that occur in people who get infected by the virus. Some of these signs could even loom long after recovery which often goes unnoticed. Did you know symptoms can even show on your fingernails in someone who has recovered from Covid-19? This is not the first – other symptoms have also cropped up