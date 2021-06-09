At this point, people are well aware of the common signs and symptoms of coronavirus – the virus that causes Covid-19 – and its devastating effects on the human body. However, there is so much about Covid-19 that is not very well known, including the unusual symptoms that occur in people who get infected by the virus. Some of these signs could even loom long after recovery which often goes unnoticed. Did you know symptoms can even show on your fingernails in someone who has recovered from Covid-19? Also Read - COVID-19 Triple Variant: New Coronavirus Variant Found In India Can Cause Lung Lesions, Extreme Weight Loss

This is not the first – other symptoms have also cropped up in the past including covid toes, covid tongue and hair loss. What is being termed as "covid nails" may appear harmless but could be a sign that you have had coronavirus. Let's understand it more in detail.

What Are Covid Nails?

Common signs of Covid-19 include fever, cough, loss of your sense of taste and smell. Some patients also experience symptoms on their skin. As mentioned, a change in your fingernails can also have an effect. COVID nails are being investigated as a possible side-effect of the illness, with an obvious indicator being a 'clear line' on the nail bed, as first noted by British epidemiologist Tim Spector, who was also engaged in the UK-based COVID symptom research app.

Post his tweet, several people pointed recognized the sign in their nails. This Covid side-effect is medically known as Beau’s lines. For someone with Covid nails, their fingernails appear discoloured or misshapen a number of weeks later. While the link between beau’s lines and Covid-19 is still not clear, experts feel that acute stress or disease can have a negative influence on your health, which might lead to Covid nails.

Signs Of Covid Nails May Appear Like This

According to studies, Covid nails may appear after weeks or months after fighting the virus. It can appear on your toes as well. Grooves, which are generally white in colour and run across your nail plate, are the most common symptom of this adverse effect. Beau’s lines can also take the shape of ridges, grooves, or indentations, and they can occur on many nail plates at once.

While many coronavirus survivors have reported this strange side-effect, experts believe that it may not affect every Covid patient. In some patients, it may not be obvious enough to notice.

What Causes This Symptom?

According to reports, beau’s lines may occur due to physical stress on the body, such as an infection, malnutrition or side effects of medications such as chemotherapy drugs. Since beau’s lines are frequently caused by systematic disease or certain medication, the treatment depends on your recovery from the disease.

It is believed that there is no specific treatment for the condition, but it tends to grow out if the underlying condition is addressed in time. Most experts believe that it is nothing to be concerned about as it is the only sign that the body has recovered from the illness. However, if you notice these symptoms and are still in doubt, consult your doctor to be sure.