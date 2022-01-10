COVID May Lead To Diabetes In Children; Signs You Should Look Out For

Time and again, scientists have warned that COVID-19 can lead to many complications. Researchers at CDC have found that children may develop diabetes after getting infected with coronavirus.

In the two years since the first case of COVID-19, the disease has upended our lives and brought untold miseries to millions across the globe. Since the beginning, scientists have warned people not only of the deadly coronavirus but what lies ahead as well. They have pointed out that the elderly can develop other diseases post-COVID infection. Time and again, experts have warned that diabetes is one of the major problems that one could develop after getting infected with the coronavirus. But did you know that coronavirus may raise the risk of diabetes in children?

COVID May Increase Diabetes Risk In Children: CDC

Though several studies have found that adults who have had COVID are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. But a new study has found that an increased number of children are being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes even since the catastrophe began. According to the researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who have recovered from coronavirus may be at a higher risk of developing type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The CDC study is one of the first in the United States to look at big insurance claim databases to estimate the prevalence of new diabetes diagnoses in children under the age of 18 who had COVID or were known to be infected with the coronavirus. For the study, the researchers looked at diabetes diagnoses in children under the age of 18 over the period of a year or more, beginning March 1, 2020, and compared those who received COVID versus those who didn't. In both data sets, the researchers discovered an increase in diabetes. However, the relative rates were considerably different. In one, they discovered a 2.6-fold increase in new diabetes cases among youngsters, while in the other, they discovered a 30 per cent smaller increase.

TRENDING NOW

Sharon Saydah, a researcher at the C.D.C. and lead author of the study said that it is still unclear whether these children's post-Covid type 2 diabetes will be a permanent condition or a temporary one. The majority of the kids were only monitored for roughly four and a half months.

Many of the children in the study were only diagnosed after developing diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication that happens when the body lacks enough insulin to allow blood sugar into cells for energy production.

Vaccination Extremely Important For Children

Research emphasizes the necessity of vaccinating all eligible children against Covid and employing techniques like masking and distance to protect the youngest, who cannot yet be vaccinated. Another research published by the CDC on Friday indicated that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine protected hospitalised children aged 12 to 18 from developing severe multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, which can develop two to six weeks after viral infection.

You may like to read

Between July and December 9, 2021, when the Delta variant was prominent, the researchers looked at 24 hospitals in 20 states. It found that immunisation against MIS-C had a 91 per cent effectiveness rate and that all 38 hospitalised patients aged 12 to 18 who needed life support had not been vaccinated.

Look Out For These Signs

Apart from COVID, other factors such as limited physical activity during the pandemic, a sedentary lifestyle and weight gain increase the risk of developing type-2 diabetes in people, including children. In the light of this problem, scientists urged people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of diabetes to get a proper diagnosis. According to the researchers, some of the telltale symptoms of the disease include frequent urination, unintentional weight loss, increased thirst and fatigue.

RECOMMENDED STORIES