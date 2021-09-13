Covid 'Long-Haulers' May Develop Dementia; Look Out For These Symptoms

Covid-19 can have a long-lasting effect on your health, and dementia is one of them. Read on to know the symptoms of dementia you should know about.

No doubt, Covid-19 can have a long-lasting effect on your health and lead to problems. Even though the loss of lives, livelihood and loves ones is incomparable, one should be aware of the consequences the deadly disease can have on a person. Various reports have suggested that the coronavirus has also had an impact on your mental health. According to recent research, the after-effects of Covid may linger long after recovery.

As per the report, survivors of Covid-19 who continue to have problems with focus, memory, and other cognitive disorders may be at significant risk of getting dementia in the future. There's also a growing fear that some of these "long-haulers" will develop dementia symptoms sooner than planned.

Dementia May Affect Covid 'Long-Haulers'

Dementia is a broad term describing a person's reduced capacity to recall, reason, or make decisions, which interferes with their daily activities. It is caused by diseases such as Alzheimer's and brain traumas, and it primarily affects adults aged 65 and up.

Alireza Atri, cognitive disorder neurologist, director of Banner Sun Health Research Institute said, "Anything that diminishes a person's cognitive reserve and resilience is going to allow neurodegenerative processes to accelerate."

Atri stated that in addition to the neurological symptoms of Covid-19, such as loss of taste and smell, those who have been on it for a long time should look out for "brain fog, issues with attention and concentration, more effortful mental processes, possibly amnesia." Anxiety and sleep problems are also possible.

Other Common Neurological Symptoms That May Affect Covid Patients

Apart from dementia, Covid-19 survivors may also experience other neurological symptoms. According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers discovered more than 50 long-term impacts of Covid-19. They discovered a high prevalence of neurological symptoms such as dementia, depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorders, in addition to hair loss, shortness of breath, headache, and cough. Another study published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry found that one-third of those who survived Covid-19 was diagnosed with anxiety and mood disorders within six months of infection.

Look Out For These Symptoms

Symptoms of dementia vary depending on the cause; however, some frequent ones include:

Someone else usually notices your memory loss

Finding it difficult to communicate or find the right words

Visual and spatial difficulties, such as getting lost while driving, are common

Difficulty comprehending or solving problems

Difficulty with difficult activities

Planning and organizing difficulties

Difficulties with coordination and motor functions

Perplexity and disorientation

Depression

Hallucinations

Paranoia

Agitation

Inappropriate behaviour

In case you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms, see your doctor be sure and determine the problem, and get appropriate treatment.