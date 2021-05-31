Lockdown is essential to contain the spread of Covid-19, but it is also taking a toll on people's physical and mental health.

Do you exercise regularly at home during the lockdown? Many of you may not be working out, running, cycling or staying as active as you were before the pandemic. The coronavirus-induced lockdown has led to significant decrease in physical activity levels and affected the mental well-being of people, according to a large study led by German researchers. People have become 40 per cent less active due to the pandemic-related restrictions, which has also tripled the potential risk for depression, the experts said while warning that this could trigger a hidden "pandemic within the pandemic".

The team of 20 scientists from 14 countries headed by Jan Wilke from the Institute for Sport Sciences at the Goethe University, Frankfurt appealed to the governments and those responsible for health systems to take their findings seriously.

Mental and physical well-being during the lockdown

In the study, about 13,500 participants reported their physical activity levels, and 15,000 more reported their mental and physical well-being before and during the pandemic-related restrictions in April/May 2020. According to their self-reported data, moderate exercise like brisk walking, running, cycling decreased by an average of 41 per cent while vigorous exercise fell by a 42 per cent.

This decline in physical activity was particularly noticeable in older adults who are over 70 years of age. The coronavirus-induced lockdown made this population group 56 to 67 per cent less active than before. The scientists noted that physical inactivity, especially in older people, can lead to changes that are difficult to reverse, such as the body fat percentage or insulin sensitivity.

Another 73 per cent of the participants said their well-being deteriorated during the pandemic. The researchers used the World Health Organisation well-being Index, which measures mood, relaxation, activity, rest and interest, to measure the quality of life. The index dropped on average from 68 per cent before the pandemic to 52 per cent during the first lockdown phase, they said.

Many participants also reported leading a life filled with less interesting things, which is a possible sigh of depression. In fact, the study concluded that the risk of depression tripled from 15 to 45 per cent during the lockdown phase. The impact on mental health was stronger among women and younger people. So, the experts noted that focus should be made on the needs of women in particular during this challenging time.

However, 14 to 20 per cent of the respondents said that their health improved during the lockdown, possibly due to more family time, greater work autonomy, fewer business trips, or a changed perception of health, the researchers said.

Tips to maintain a active lifestyle during the lockdown?

Even if gyms are closed, there are lots of safe alternatives to getting physical activity during the pandemic. For example, you can do aerobics at home, go for a brisk walk or jog outside in uncrowded areas, do push-ups, sit-ups, jumping-jacks, etc.

Getting adequate sleep is essential to our overall health. It is recommended that adults aged 18-60 years get seven or more hours of sleep per night for good health and optimum performance.

Make sure that you don’t indulge in emotional eating” due to stress. Practise self-discipline and try to eat more whole nutritious foods like green vegetables fruits, which are loaded with vitamins, fiber and minerals, and limit processed snacks or fast food.

In addition, selfcare, relaxation, quality time with family, and staying connected is important to promote overall wellness.