There has been a surge in the cases of a black fungus infection Mucormycosis linked with Covid-19. This infection has become a grave matter of concern that requires prompt medical attention. Patients who already have underlying conditions like diabetes are more susceptible to the infection. Infected patients are at the risk of developing eye problems palate and even risk death if not treated in time. To save the lives of such patients Global Hospitals Panel has formed a Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) consisting of ENT infectious diseases specialist critical care physician and endocrinologist who would jointly treat mucormycosis patients. The hospital