COVID-like Lockdown in India soon amid LPG shortage? Hardeep Singh Puri, FM Nirmala Sitharaman reassure public, rules out restrictions

Did PM Narendra Modi mention a COVID-like nationwide lockdown in his speech? Social media has been abuzz with claims that India is heading towards another COVID-like lockdown. Here's a look at what he actually said.

COVID-like Lockdown in India soon amid LPG shortage? Hardeep Singh Puri, FM Nirmala Sitharaman reassure public, rules out restrictions

Will there be another COVID-19 like nationwide lockdown in India soon? In a recent statement, PM Narendra Modi addressed current LPG shortage in the country. However, his statement about staying together in such a crisis situation was misinterpreted and people thought that PM Modi is hunting towards another lockdown in the country.

Why India Is Worried About Another COVID-Like Pandemic?

The confusion followed the Prime Minister's references to "preparedness" during recent parliamentary addresses, which were made in the context of ongoing tensions in West Asia and their potential economic implications.

The surge in rumours also coincided with the sixth anniversary of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, further amplifying concerns online. However, the government emphasised that the call for "COVID-like preparedness" was limited to administrative readiness and contingency planning, and not an indication of stay-at-home orders or mobility restrictions.

What was meant to inform people to stay strong as they were during the COVID-19 pandemic, went viral as a fresh warnings of a new lockdown in the country.

What PM Modi Actually Said?

While the entire nation is saying that PM Modi hinted towards a lockdown, the reality is different. In his recent speeches in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the Prime Minister did refer to the Covid-19 pandemic - but only as an example of how the country handled a global crisis. While addressing Parliament on the impact of the West Asia conflict, Modi said India had previously navigated disruptions during the Covid period and emphasised the importance of national unity during difficult times.

Will There Be Another COVID-LIKE Pandemic In India Soon?

The social media is buzzing with the concern from across the world about an upcoming nationwide lockdown. However, the entire speculation is nothing but fake.

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Rubbishing the lockdown planning by the Indian govt, the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday clarified that rumours of a nationwide lockdown are entirely false, stating that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the government. The clarification aims to dispel public concerns and provide accurate information regarding any possibility of restrictions.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Puri said, "The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges."

Taking cognisance of the lockdown fears, Puri said, "Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful ".

Why People Are Talking About Lockdown? What's The Fear?

Pandemic fear is not a casual one. In 2019, when the world witnessed the emergence of one of the deadliest viruses - SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection, the lethal nature of the virus forced WHO to declare it a pandemic. The cases were rising so fast and the only medium the virus was transferring from one individual to another was through social contact. Taking cognizance of the situation and to contain the virus from spreading further, the Indian government declared a nationwide lockdown. There was a complete shutdown of everything - stores, offices, schools, etc. Although, the step was taken to ensure the virus doesn't spread further, it left a scary imprint on the minds of the common people. The fear associated with lockdown is all about isolation, loneliness and most importantly fears of losing your closed ones.

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