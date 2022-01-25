COVID-Led Brain Fog More Common In Third Wave Cases; Here's Why

Reports suggest that brain fog has become more common during the COVID-19 third wave among people. Read on to know how exactly that happens.

With each passing wave, COVID-19 symptoms that might appear long after the infection has worn off has become the topic of hot debate. People have begun to experience new difficulties associated with COVID-19 infection after more than two years of dealing with the pandemic. Research investigations have also verified the presence of these anomalies in human bodies following COVID infection, highlighting the need for a better knowledge of what these consequences are and how to identify them.

One symptom that patients who have had COVID-19 may experience is brain fog.

COVID-19 May Cause Brain Fog Due To This Reason

A study published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology A m study may shed light on the cause of "brain fog," the lingering mental disorientation experienced by certain COVID-19 patients.

The cerebrospinal fluid the clear, colourless liquid found in the brain and spinal cord of 10 of 13 persons who were infected with COVID and had thinking impairments was discovered to have abnormalities, according to researchers at the University of California, San Francisco. There were no anomalies in four fluid samples taken from patients who had COVID but didn't have any cognitive issues.

The researchers looked at 32 persons who had recovered from COVID but didn't need to be admitted to the hospital, with 22 of them showing cognitive signs. All individuals were subjected to a battery of in-person cognitive tests and were given a score based on HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder criteria.

According to the study, 10 of the 13 persons with brain fog had anomalies in their cerebrospinal fluid similar to those seen in people with various viral disorders.

The irregularities included "the presence of unusual antibodies found in an activated immune system," according to the news release, as well as higher protein levels that signalled inflammation. According to the researchers, these could be "turncoat" antibodies that attack the body itself. It's plausible that the virus's stimulation of the immune system is causing it to act in an unanticipated pathological way, according to Hellmuth.

Other infections, such as HIV, SARS, MERS, hepatitis C, and Epstein-Barr, have been linked to cognitive issues, according to the study.

What Is Brain Fog?

Brain fog is a sign of several medical disorders rather than a disease in and of itself. It's a sort of cognitive impairment that includes the following:

Issues with memory

Mental disorganisation

Inability to focus due to lack of concentration

Unable to pay attention to conversations or your surroundings

It's also known as mental exhaustion by others. Brain fog can cause problems at work or school, depending on its degree. It doesn't have to be a permanent part of your life, though.

