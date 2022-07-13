COVID Is ‘Nowhere Near Over’: WHO Opines As BA.4, BA.5 Causes Significant Spike In Cases

Following a surge in daily cases of COVID-19, WHO has issued a statement that the pandemic is far from over.

The cases of coronavirus have been increasing yet again across the world. So far, COVID cases have increased by 30 per cent in the last two weeks and the pandemic is "nowhere near over."

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Tuesday said, "I am concerned that cases of Covid-19 continue to rise -- putting further pressure on stretched health systems and health workers. I am also concerned about the increasing trend of deaths." He further added that the new waves of the virus demonstrate again that COVID is "nowhere near over," and the "virus is running freely."

BA.4 And BA.5 Driving COVID Surge

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program blamed the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the easing of public health and social measures for the recent rise of coronavirus cases. He said that modifications in the testing guidelines have made it more difficult to identify COVID cases and track the progress of the disease.

Despite the fact that Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are still responsible for new waves of infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities worldwide, surveillance - including testing and sequencing - has significantly decreased, making it more challenging to determine how variants affect transmission and the efficacy of preventative measures.

In the light of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, WHO urged people to deploy the existing precautionary measures to control the surge. He advised nations to implement tried-and-true strategies such as masking, better ventilation, and test-and-treat protocols, while routinely assessing and modifying Covid-19 response plans in light of the current epidemiology and the possibility that additional variations will emerge.

What We Know About Omicron BA.4 And BA.5?

First identified in South Africa, the novel subvariants have recently spread to dominate COVID transmission. According to experts in the US, BA.5 is responsible for around 50 per cent of new cases and BA.4 for 20 per cent. The subvariants, particularly BA.5, are responsible for an increase in cases across the globe, including in Canada.

COVID-19 has mutated multiple times and continues to do so, but the Omicron variant is so far the most mutated variant of the virus. It is believed to have over 40 mutations in the spike protein and is believed to be more resistant to the antibodies produced by the vaccines. In fact, research has suggested that BA.4 and Ba.5 are four times more resistant to antibodies than the previous BA.2 variant, which was the dominant variant of the coronavirus until recently. However, the two variants haven't been found to be more virulent than the previous variants. They don't cause more severe diseases than other variants of Omicron.

(With inputs from agencies)

