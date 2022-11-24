Fully Vaccinated People Making Majority of COVID Deaths In US

live

COVID Is Not Just A Pandemic For Unvaccinated: USA Reports Surge In COVID Deaths Among Fully Vaccinated People

A study has found that more vaccinated people are now dying of the COVID disease, and 58 per cent of coronavirus deaths in August in the United States.

In a recent report, experts have shown that the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 infection is not an infection that is targetting only those who are not vaccinated against it, but rather it is not taking everyone in its grip. As several countries face a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, a study has found that more vaccinated people are now dying of the COVID disease, and 58 per cent of coronavirus deaths in August in the United States.

COVID vaccination kicked off within a few months post the outbreak of the deadliest virus attack. And, soon the situation started coming under control and people were said to have gained immunity against infectious diseases. However, this didn't stay for a long time. COVID cases saw a massive surge globally with the arrival of new variants of the virus. As per nature's law, the virus started mutating and forming new variants which had different features and extra spike proteins. These mutated versions were lethal and had the ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity.

Supporting the surge in cases, a recent study has shown that COVID is no longer a pandemic for just those who are not vaccinated but is also equally dangerous for the ones who are fully immunized. According to the new analysis of federal and state data, maximum deaths associated with COVID were reported among those who are fully vaccinated. "In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 per cent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 per cent," the report mentioned.

