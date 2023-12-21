COVID Is Back: Maharashtra Reports First JN.1 New Variant; Man Tests Positive In Sindhudurg

The highly anticipated new wave of COVID-19 has hit India, with the country reporting a surge in daily daily. As per the latest report, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Sindhudurg. Taking cognizance of the suddenly worsening situation in the country, the Union health ministry has asked states to step up surveillance and testing, Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has instructed all medical colleges and hospitals in the state to stay prepared.

JN.1 In India: Are We Ready For Another Wave?

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, a total of 21 cases of the JN.1 variant have been detected across the country. One case was reported in Maharashtra, where a 41-year-old man in Sindhudurg tested positive for the new variant. The patient, with a travel history from Goa, successfully recovered without any complications.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 14 new Covid-19 cases, marking one of the highest daily counts in months.

What Is This New COVID Variant?

The sub-variant JN.1 is a progeny of the BA.2.86 variant, also known as Pirola, and is not entirely novel. Cases of this variant were first identified in the US in September, with the initial global case reported as early as January this year.

Talking about the variant, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that there is currently no indication that JN.1 produces more severe disease than other virus strains. It's more contagious, which could lead to more infections. The global health body also added that current vaccines will continue to protect against severe sickness caused by JN.1 and other circulating forms of the COVID-19 virus.