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  • COVID is back in India! Singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan hospitalised with COVID-19; Shares video from hospital bed

COVID is back in India! Singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan hospitalised with COVID-19; Shares video from hospital bed

Jaan Kumar Sanu has been hospitalised in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer shared a humorous health update from his hospital bed.

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 12, 2026 9:14 PM IST

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COVID Returns: Just when the world was slowly going back to normalcy, fresh cases of highly lethal SARS-COV-2 causing COVID-19 has re surfaced in India.

In the latest, renowned singer Kumar Sanu's son took to social media and shared a video post from the hospital, revealing that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sharing the video on social media, Jaan wrote, "China se aaya mera dost Covid ko salaam karo." He also poked fun at his hospital clothing and stay, adding, "Fit check Wearing my favourite designer: Kokilaben. Checked in for: COVID from Wuhan."

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Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More