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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 12, 2026 9:14 PM IST
COVID Returns: Just when the world was slowly going back to normalcy, fresh cases of highly lethal SARS-COV-2 causing COVID-19 has re surfaced in India.
In the latest, renowned singer Kumar Sanu's son took to social media and shared a video post from the hospital, revealing that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Sharing the video on social media, Jaan wrote, "China se aaya mera dost Covid ko salaam karo." He also poked fun at his hospital clothing and stay, adding, "Fit check Wearing my favourite designer: Kokilaben. Checked in for: COVID from Wuhan."
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