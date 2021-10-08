COVID Infection Plus Double Vaccine Dose Gives You 94% Protection Against The Infection, Study Shows

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine administered in India as Covishield along with infection history can protect you from COVID-19 infection.

The highly infectious COVID-19 virus has swept the world ever since it was first reported from China's Wuhan city back in 2019. The virus that directly attacked the respiratory organs of the human body has affected millions of lives and is still wrecking havoc globally. However, a recent study by UK researchers has revealed that recovery after a previous COVID infection followed by being double vaccinated increases an individual's protection against COVID-19 to as much as 94 per cent.

AstraZeneca Aka Covishield Vaccine Plus COVID History

According to the study report, the researchers found that two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine administered in India as Covishield provided 71% protection against infection up to six months after vaccination. The study also found that the protection against the infection was increased to as much as 90% among those who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

"The good news this week is our latest research shows having a natural COVID-19 infection before double vaccination means greater protection," said Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app. He further added, "The evidence supports the need for vaccination, even for those who have already had COVID-19. We need to be less complacent and without restrictions, much more focus needs to be put on getting everyone vaccinated before winter to keep up with other countries' efforts."

Pfizer Vaccine Plus COVID History

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine, the other vaccine being administered in the UK, gave 80 per cent protection up to six months after vaccination, which increased even further to 94 per cent with previous COVID-19 infection. The findings also note that the number of daily new cases continues to increase rapidly in the under-19 age group, with cases rising in the 30-49 age group at a slower rate. According to the ZOE prevalence data, it is estimated one in 30 children aged between 10-19 currently have COVID.

"While COVID may be less severe in children, allowing COVID to run rampant among them is a real gamble," notes Professor Spector. "Without vaccination or restrictions in this group, we can only hope that some kind of herd immunity will kick in and cases will drop," he said, warning of long-term effects unless the spread in children is monitored closely after schools reopened fully in recent weeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)

