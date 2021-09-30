Covid-Induced Stress Can Cause Irregular Menstrual Changes; Should You Be Worried?

There is no doubt that people are still stressed out because of the deadly coronavirus, but did you know this stress can lead to several problems? It can even affect your menstrual cycle. Here's everything you need to know.

Everyone has had a difficult time over the last year and a half. While we have welcomed COVID-19 vaccines, on the one hand, phrases like "unprecedented" and "stressful" have become commonplace. As we have learned, the pandemic, changing working conditions, and, not to mention, the influence of a COVID-19 war on one's brain and mental health are all detrimental. While we may need to learn to live with the virus, newer research has shown that Covid-induced stress can lead to menstrual changes in women. A new study has found that with increased stress levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, women may suffer irregularities in their menstrual cycle.

Stress Due To Pandemic Caused Irregular Menstrual Cycles

The study published in the Journal of Women's Health found that following the commencement of the Covid-19 epidemic in March 2020, more than half (54%) of the participants in the researchers observed changes in their menstrual cycle. Researcher Nicole Woitowich from Northwestern University said, "We know added stress can negatively impact our overall health and well-being, but for women and people who menstruate, stress can also disrupt normal menstrual cycle patterns and overall reproductive health."

For the study, the research team recruited over 200 women who menstruate in the United States to learn more about how stress during the epidemic affected their menstrual periods between July and August 2020. Individuals who were more stressed during the Covid-19 outbreak had more menstrual flow and a longer period than those who were less stressed, according to the study.

TRENDING NOW

Menstrual Cycle Will Return To Normal In No Time After Vaccines

"Reproductive health should not be ignored in the context of Covid-19. We are already seeing the ripple effects of what happens when we fail to consider this important facet of women's health as many are now experiencing menstrual cycle irregularities because of the Covid-19 vaccines or Covid-19 infection," Woitowich continued.

According to Dr Manjiri Mehta, a consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, "People need to understand that immunizations are both safe and effective, and there is ample evidence to support this. False claims are the primary cause of vaccine apprehension among young women. There is no proof or strong evidence that COVID19 vaccinations will impair women's chances of becoming pregnant in the future. Furthermore, immunological activity in response to any stimulation, including not only COVID but any other immunisation, can influence the menstrual cycle. By the next cycle, everything is back to normal."

(with inputs from agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES