COVID In Kids: Expert-Approved Tips To Keep Your Children Safe As Cases Surge

India has been witnessing a sudden rise in COVID cases among children. Read on to know why this is happening and how you can protect your child from the infection.

The number of children hospitalised in India with COVID-19 had soared dramatically ever since schools were reopened. This is a worrying trend that experts believe is being fuelled by low vaccination rates, the contagious Omicron variant and lack of adherence to COVID protocols. This has led to concerns among parents as cases are constantly rising among kids. One might wonder if it's such a good idea to send kids to school.

Here's everything you need to know about COVID in kids and what you can do to protect your child against these diseases.

Was Reopening Of Schools A Good Idea?

Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, Associate Director, Paediatrics, Medanta Hospital Gurgaon, says, "Children were in their homes for the past 2 years and were not exposed to Covid or other viral or bacterial infections or even many allergens. Now that everything has opened up, kids are down with both covid and non-covid infections (typhoid, gastroenteritis, etc) plus there is an increase in allergic cough too. This is natural and kids may develop immunity against varied pathogens."

TRENDING NOW

"Vaccination is one scientific way to fight covid and in India now many families are vaccinated or have had the disease, so a kind of herd immunity is developed. So, the decision of reopening schools was right as physical school education is necessary for the physical and mental strength of a kind. The physical school has many advantages and school reopening has more benefits than risks, so the decision taken by the government was right. Vaccination of kids was done first for 14 to 18 years and then schools were opened. Now 12 to 14 years of vaccination are going on. Slowly younger kids above 5 will get vaccinated as soon as more data is available," explains Dr Dhaliwal.

What Are The Symptoms Of COVID In Kids?

"Covid is behaving now like any common viral illness and is not causing hospitalization. It's very difficult to distinguish from other viral illnesses based on symptoms. The manifestation is the same as in other viral illnesses such as fever, cough, throat pain, tummy pain, diarrhoea and tiredness. The only way a physician can predict is if there is covid contact, then maybe it's a covid illness, otherwise, diagnosis is mostly based on covid RT-PCR or antigen test," explains the doctor.

MIS-C Is A Common Illness Among Kids Infected With COVID, Should Parents Be Concerned?

According to Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, "Mis-C is one of the rare complications of covid in children. It's mostly a post covid illness, which occurs 2-6 weeks after covid infection, where a kid has a high unexplained fever, rash, tummy pain, low blood pressure and high serum ferritin. It's important for parents to approach doctors early and not self-medicate because if treatment is delayed, it can be fatal."

You may like to read

Can You Suggest Ways That Will Help Protect Kids From COVID?

"Covid appropriate behaviour is the way forward. It will reduce covid and non-covid infections. Masking, hand hygiene and not sending kids to school if they are unwell and have a cough, cold, fever, etc, is the best way to tackle the current surge," says Dr Dhaliwal. Here are some of the tips you can follow to safeguard your kid against coronavirus:

Eat a balanced diet and not take vitamin calcium without a prescription.

Vaccinate against both covid & other infections, as age approved

Don't share food and water in school

Keep kids hydrated

Don't self-diagnose and self-medicate, as many other illnesses are also spreading. Always consult a doctor first

RECOMMENDED STORIES