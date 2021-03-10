In a recent development, the Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said that all the pilots and cabin crew members will not fee allowed to fly in an aircraft for 48 hours after being vaccinated against novel COVID-19. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID; Know why you need to be careful too

In a circular released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), they said, "If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the air crew (which includes pilots and cabin crew) is fit to resume 'unrestricted' flying duties."

Air crew will be monitored for 30 minutes after taking the shot at the COVID-19 vaccination centre itself for any anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reaction, it said. "Aircrew will be 'medically unfit for flying' for 48 hours after vaccination," the DGCA said.

COVID-19 Vaccine: What Happens After 48Hours?

If, after 48 hours, the pilot experiences any symptoms, he or she will be reviewed by the treating physician or his or her authorized medical attendant, it said. “Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and medical care certificate’ to this effect to be obtained,” it added.

The DGCA said if the medical unfitness period post-COVID-19 exhibition is more than 14 days, then a ‘special medication examination’ will be required to ascertain fitness for flying.

When Will Air Crews Get COVID-19 Vaccines?

Speaking to the media, an airline spokesperson said, “We are working towards getting the cover vaccination for our staff in a streamlined manner, so as to ensure all our staff members are vaccinated without affecting operations. Vaccines will be sponsored by the airlines themselves.”