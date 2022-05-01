live

COVID Fourth Wave: Positivity Rate Rises In India Up By 0.71%, 3,324 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in India yet again. The country has recorded more than 3 thousand cases in the last 24 hours. Follow this page to get the latest COVID-19 updates!

As coronavirus cases in India rise yet again, the country is seeing a marginal rise in COVID cases after witnessing a considerable decline in the past few months. As per reports, India recorded 3,324 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a slight decrease from the 3,688 infections reported the day before. 40 COVID fatalities were reported in the country, bringing the total death toll to 5,23,843.

Meanwhile, there were 19,092 active cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of all positive cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, 2,876 patients have been rehabilitated, bringing the total to 4,25,36,253. As a result, India's recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 513.4 million, with over 6.23 million deaths and over 11.35 billion vaccines.

According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with the highest number of illnesses and deaths (81,349,060 and 993,712, respectively). India has the second-highest caseload, with 43,075,864 cases.

Other countries with over 10 million coronavirus cases include Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies)

