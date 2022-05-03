COVID Fourth Wave: First Case Of Omicron XE Variant Confirmed In India, Should You Be Concerned?

INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the first case of the XE variant of Omicron in India. Here's everything you need to know.

It was only a few weeks ago when two unconfirmed cases of the XE COVID-19 variant were reported for the first time in Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, there was no confirmation stating the presence of the new Omicron variant in these two states. But now the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing, has confirmed the country's first case of Omicron sub-variant XE.

Experts say there's no proof that a COVID infection caused by the XE sub-variant is any different than those produced by the other Omicron sub-lineages right now. The new sub-variant is believed to be only 10 per cent more transmissible than the already dominant BA.2 Omicron strain.

Omicron BA.2 Still The Dominant Strain In India

This is the first confirmation from INSACOG of the presence of an XE sample in a test. However, there is still no confirmation on where the sample has been obtained from. According to their bulletin, Omicron BA.2 variant is still the "dominant variant in India till date."

The XE confirmation comes at a time when the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in several states of the country, forcing governments to reinforce COVID-appropriate behaviour.

All About COVID XE Variant

The new XE variant is a hybrid of BA.1 (the original Omicron variant) and BA.2 ("stealth" Omicron). The recombinant virus is being intensively examined to establish its transmissibility and virulence. It is a mix of two previously found viruses. The XE variant was first found in the UK on January 19, according to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

Omicron is the most mutated variant of the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 so far. Its spike protein has around 32 alterations, allowing it to better connect with cells in the body of an individual who has received vaccine doses against virus infection. As for the XE variant, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the latest mutant may be more transmissible than the previous mutations of Omicron.

While the XE variant is believed to be 10 per cent more transmissible than the Omicron variant, it hasn't been found to be more virulent. Also, XE is believed to be capable of escaping the available COVID tests as many infected patients experience few to no symptoms when infected by the subvariant in other countries.

XE Variant Symptoms

According to experts, the XE variant of Omicron is not a cause of concern as of now. With one case confirmed by INSACOG, it is better that you know of the symptoms that have been associated with the XE subvariant. Some signs you should look out for:

Lethargy

Headaches

Sore throat

Dizziness

Mucus and cold

Fever

Palpitation

Loss of smell and taste

Runny nose

Diarrhoea

Body ache

Stomach problems

