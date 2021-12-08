COVID Destroyed Her Lungs By 96%, But She Fought Like A Hero: Story of Woman Who Won The Battle After Spending 104 Days On Ventilator

COVID-19 virus took the whole world in its grip about a year and a half back. Since then the virus has been mutating and affecting lives across the countries. From the deaths of millions to the arrival of new variants, every day a set of new negative stories comes in. However, today, let's look at something different and feel positive even at a time when the world is back to fighting the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a miraculous turn of events, a Karnataka woman, whose both lungs were nearly 96% damaged by the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, has finally recovered from the illness completely. The woman had spent almost 104 days on a ventilator, fighting some of the severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Story Of A COVID Survivor

The 46-year-old woman, Geetha Bai is a resident of the Boduru village of Yelburga taluk. She fought and won an impossible battle against the deadly coronavirus when almost everyone had lost their hopes in her. Geetha was in the hospital for almost 158 days and had spent 2,500 hours on a ventilator in the ICU. "The woman has fully recovered from the virus infection. She has been given the discharge letter from the hospital," doctors told the media.

Why are we calling it an impossible battle to win? It is because, experts say that if 80 per cent of lungs are affected during Covid infection, the survival chances are bleak for patients. In this case, the virus had damaged almost 96% of the lungs of the woman, but she fought the virus-like a hero and managed to win the battle.

Dr. Venugopal, the senior doctor who monitored the treatment, said that Geetha Bai was admitted to the district government hospital on July 3 in a bad condition and her health was sagging day after day. The doctors took it as a challenge and administered treatment. According to the doctors, usually, Covid patients come out of the ventilator from one week to 90 days when the situation is critical. Geeta Bai, who spent 104 days on a ventilator, utilised 10 liters of oxygen every day. Even as she has been discharged now, Geetha Bai continues to face breathing issues and needs oxygen support.

