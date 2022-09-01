Prepare For The Worst: COVID Deaths, Hospitalisations Will Intensify In The Upcoming Months, Says WHO

Addressing the press, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the winter months are going to be challenging for the people as the virus might come back strong.

Active cases of the highly virulent and infectious COVID-19 virus might have declined slightly, but the infection has not left us. The continuous mutations in the spike protein of the coronavirus are what is making experts worried. Predicting the future of the COVID virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the coronavirus infection will intensify in the upcoming months, leading to an increase in deaths and hospitalisations due to the complication. Addressing the press, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the winter months are going to be challenging for the people as the virus might come back strong. "We are now seeing a welcome decline in reported deaths globally. However, with colder weather approaching in the northern hemisphere, it's reasonable to expect an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming months," he said.

Which Variants Will Dominate Another COVID Surge?

Stating that the mutations in the coronavirus' spike protein are what is worrisome, as it can trigger a new wave globally, Tedros said that the virus' Omicron subvariant is highly transmissible that the previous strains. "Subvariants of Omicron are more transmissible than their predecessors, and the risk of even more transmissible and more dangerous variants remains," he told the media.

COVID Is Not Over Yet

Reminding people about the fact that the virus is mutating faster than expected, Tedros warned people against showing leniency towards following safety precautionary measures. He urged people to continue to take action to reduce the risk of COVID infection, even after receiving both the vaccine doses and the booster doses. "Living with COVID-19 doesn't mean pretending the pandemic is over. If you go walking in the rain without an umbrella, pretending it's not raining won't help you. You'll still get wet. Likewise, pretending a deadly virus is not circulating is a huge risk," he said.

"Even if you are vaccinated, there are simple things you can do to reduce your own risk of infection, and to reduce the risk of infecting someone else. Avoid crowds if you can, especially indoors. If you are in a crowded indoor space, wear a 😷 and open a 🪟"-@DrTedrospic.twitter.com/UgHjIjqP7D World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 31, 2022

How To Stay Protected From COVID?

As we already discussed, COVID is here to stay and the only way to keep yourself protected is by following the safety protocols. Here are some of the safety measures suggested by the WHO. Check them out!

Get booster doses. Avoid crowded places. Avoid indoor activities with too many people under the same roof. Wear a well-fitted N-95 mask to stay safe. Make sure to wash your hands properly before touching your face, nose and eyes. Keep your windows open in the morning to let the room remain well-ventilated.

COVID, the virus which hit the world in late 2019, has shaken the healthcare system globally. Nearly 2.5 years into the pandemic, the record says that the world has reported a total of 600 million cases of COVID-19 so far.

