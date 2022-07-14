Covid 'Centaurus' Subvariant: New Coronavirus Mutant Found In Netherlands

Covid new sub-variant found in the Netherlands. Here is all you need to know.

Corona's new sub-variant in the Netherlands: Covid cases have increased worldwide, and its danger is not over yet. From time to time, its new variants are being found in different countries and are raising people's concerns. The Netherlands said on Wednesday that a case of Corona Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 had been found here. It has become the latest country to have a patient of this variant. Specialists have voiced worry regarding the quick sweep of this virus.

Patients Found In 10 Countries

It is being told that this subvariant named 'Centaurus' first appeared in India in May, and since then, its patients have been found in about ten countries, including the USA, UK, Germany and Australia. A patient of this variant has also been found in the Netherlands. Some scientists worry that this variant might be more contagious than others discovered. However, it is a relief that there is no evidence that it can cause any more severe disease than the original type of omicron.

Is BA.2.75 Subvariant More Contagious?

Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, told the AFP news agency that the prevalence of BA.2.75 in India might be more transmissible than the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which will get a surge in Europe used to be. Flahault says that the constantly new variants being found have made it more challenging to develop a perfect vaccine to fight corona. Because by the moment a jab targeting them is prepared to roll out, new strains arrive and conquer.

Conclusion

Experts from the Dutch Institute say, 'little is known about BA.2.75, but it appears to bypass defences built against SARS-CoV-2 through small specific changes more quickly.' At the same time, Professor Paul Hunter, a contagious infection expert at the University of East Anglia, states that the BA.2.75 wave might be the least destructive yet.