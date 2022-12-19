COVID Cases Spike In New Zealand: 64 Fatalities Reported In One Week

Countries like New Zealand, Russia and China are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Here are all the recent updates.

Many countries in the world are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases recently. Some of the countries are China, New Zealand and Russia. There has been a huge spike in the span of one week in some countries. According to reports, New Zealand has recorded 42,740 new cases and 64 people have died in one week. The total number of cases has reached 2,062,384 and death cases have reached 2,288. 581 patients who tested positive are being treated in hospitals including 15 in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to official data.

COVID Cases In China

China on the other hand recently reported two fresh death cases due to COVID as per the National Health Commission (NHC). But there is also some good news, on Sunday, a total of 1,344 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. Sunday saw two new deaths from Covid-19, with the total death toll at 5,237, reports Xinhua news agency. China is also facing a crunch in medical workers as many succumb to Covid-19 amid a surge in cases throughout the country.

COVID Cases In Russia

In the past 24-hourse Russia recorded 7,222 new Covid-19 cases. The total tally is now at 21,716,074, as per the official monitoring and response center. The death toll has also spiked in the nation to 393,000 with 51 new death cases among them. Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,282 new cases, taking its total to 3,281,583.

COVID Cases In India

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was reported to test positive of COVID-19 in New Delhi today. The meeting that he was supposed to go to with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had officially been postponed due to this. The Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.