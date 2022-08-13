live

COVID Cases Rising Again Worldwide: 68 Deaths Recorded In India

India has been reporting over 16 000 new COVID-19 infections daily for the past two days. The number of COVID deaths went up to 10 in Delhi on Friday.

Seems like another wave of Covid-19 pandemic is in the offing, as Covid-19 infections are increasing in many countries. India has been adding more than 16 000 new cases infections daily for the past two days. The country on Friday recorded 15,815 new Covid cases and 68 deaths , as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday morning. The previous two days, it had recorded 49 on Thursday, and 53 deaths on Wednesday. In the national capital, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 10 on Friday. The previous day, 6 people had succumbed to the disease in Delhi.

Philippines is one of the countries seeing COVID surge. The Southeast Asian country reported 4,661 new Covid-19 infections and 28 deaths on Friday, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, monkeypox cases are also rising in some countries. Follow the HealthSite for all the latest health news ....

