Covid Cases Rise Again In Delhi, Kerala, Maha: What Experts Say About It

Over 15.04 Crore balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, Union Health Ministry stated on Friday.

Daily Covid count continues to fluctuate in India. The country has been seeing a rise in new cases for the past few days. India reported 4,041 fresh Covid cases and 10 new Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry update on Friday. The previous two days, the country had recorded 3,712 infections (Thursday) and 2,745 Covid-19 infections (Wednesday) respectively.

With these new cases, the country's active caseload has increased to 21,177 cases. The daily positivity rate now stands at 0.95 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate is reported at 0.73 per cent.

Indian states reporting high Covid cases

High number of Covid cases are being reported from Kerala, Maharastra and Delhi.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 Covid cases, the highest spike after February 24, as per the state health department.

On the same day, Kerala recorded 1,370 new Covid cases.

Delhi on Thursday reported 373 new Covid-19 cases, against 368 infections recorded on previous day, according to the Delhi government health bulletin.

You may like to read

In the last 24 hours, two Covid related deaths were also reported in the national capital. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,490 in the city, as per the health bulletin.

The peak and drop in Covid cases is not unusual

Speaking to the HealthSite earlier this month, Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, Additional Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts, Faridabad, said that the peak and drop in Covid cases is not unusual.

"This is something which is kind of natural history of this virus," he stated.

But he suggested that one major reason why the cases are rising again in some places is that many people have completely stopped following COVID appropriate behaviour.

He reiterated that the only way to stop transmission of the virus is by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and proper vaccination. Dr. Jha pointed out that while majority of Indians are vaccinated, many are not following COVID appropriate behavior, such as wearing mask and washing hands regularly.

He also reminded people that vaccination can protect them from severe infection, but it cannot prevent them from getting infected with the virus.

However, he is not so worried about the rise in COVID cases as he stated that the circulating virus variants are not as contagious at its earlier variants.

Also, there had been limited hospital admissions and mortality rate is very low. Meanwhile, some health experts opined that if the transmission is faster, cases will also come down faster.

Unutilized Covid vaccine doses

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Indian government has been providing COVID Vaccines free of cost to the States and UTs.

As on June 3, 2022, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs through direct state procurement category, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over 15.04 Crore balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it stated on Friday.