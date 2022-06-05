live

COVID Cases On The Rise Again: 5 Indian States On High Alert, Check If Your City Is In The List Too

COVID Cases On The Rise Again: 5 Indian States On High Alert, Check If Your City Is In The List Too

The Centre has advised these five states in separate letters to undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of the pandemic.

Amid a steady drop in the daily COVID-19 numbers in the country, some states have been alerted to a new surge in the upcoming days. According to the reports, the centre has asked 5 states to remain vigilant and monitor the spread of the COVID-19 infection. The five states which are on high alert over any future surge in COVID cases are - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Centre has advised these five states in separate letters to undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of the pandemic. In the letter, the government wrote - "A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 3 months. However, in the past 1 week, a slight upsurge in cases has been noticed with 15,708 cases reported in the week ending May 27, 2022, rising to 21,055 cases reported on June 3, 2022."

Meanwhile, Kerala saw a spike in its daily COVID cases. On Saturday, the city's daily Covid tally jumped from 1,500 to 1,544. On the other hand, the national capital also saw a surge in cases, according to the latest report by the Health Ministry, Delhi logged 405 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24hours. With the addition of the new figures, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 2.07 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 1,467. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES