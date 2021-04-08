In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to impose a night curfew in some districts beginning today - including Lucknow Kanpur and Varanasi. The night curfew will be enforced from 10.p.m to 6.a.m. and will remain effective till April 16 morning. The state recorded 6023 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day jump since September 18 last year. This is a massive surge compared to the week before. There were only 7740 positive cases in the last week of March. With the addition of over 6000