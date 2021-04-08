In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to impose a night curfew in some districts beginning today – including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi. The night curfew will be enforced from 10.p.m to 6.a.m. and will remain effective till April 16 morning. The state recorded 6,023 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day jump since September 18 last year. This is a massive surge compared to the week before. There were only 7,740 positive cases in the last week of March. With the addition of over 6,000 new Covid cases in a single day, the state’s active cases now stand at 31,987 – which is three times more than what it was in the end of last week. The state also witnessed 40 Covid Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 8,964 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Mathura district court has been closed till Monday after some judges and staff tested positive for Covid-19. Also Read - Covid Cases in Tripura: CM Biplab Kumar Deb Tests Covid Positive

District and Sessions judge, Mathura, Yashwant Kumar Mishra on Thursday issued orders for the closure of the court. According to the officials, 54 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Wednesday and currently, there are nearly 400 active cases in the district. Large gatherings of people during the Holi festival, which is celebrated on a grand scale in Mathura and Vrindavan, apparently led to the increase in the number of Covid cases in the holy city.

DMs can implement necessary Covid protocols

To curd the Covid cases in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has permitted on the district administrations to take necessary decisions regarding implementation of Covid protocol. In districts reporting more than 100 daily Covid cases, or having more than 500 active cases, he said the DMs can take decisions on controlling travel in the night, but without hindering necessary services like transportation of medicines and food items. In such districts, the DMs can also take decision over closing secondary schools, Adityanath stated. He also directed officials to increase contact tracing and to ensure proper availability of PPE kits, pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers, sanitisers, antigen kits and all other important logistics in all districts. The CM also stressed on intensifying rapid antigen tests at railway stations, airports and bus stations and to use RT-PCR method for at least 50 per cent the total Covid tests conducted in a day.

With inputs from agencies