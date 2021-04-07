Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday took to the Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have isolated himself at home. The CM took rapid antigen test after he developed suspected symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday the results came positive. West Tripura district health officer Dr Sangeeta Chakraborty told reporters that the report for RT-PCR test is awaited. “I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe” Deb