As Covid-19 continue in its surge, several Bollywood celebs have also tested positive for the coronavirus. It was only a few days ago that Ranbir Kapoor recovered from Covid-19, now girlfriend Alia Bhatt too has been tested positive for the coronavirus. She confirmed the same in a statement that said, “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.’ Alia also thanked concerned fans in her post, adding ‘Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.” Also Read - Covid-19 patient dies in Nashik after several hospitals refuse admission

The 28-year old also thanked concerned fans in a post, saying: "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." She was busy filming Sanjay Leela Bansali's Gangubai Kathaiwadi in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Covid-19 Surge Is A Cause Of Concern

Mr Bhansali was tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered in a few weeks, as reported in the beginning of March. Many celebs including Milind, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, among other had tested Covid positive.

The surge in the cases of coronavirus have been constantly on the rise in Maharashtra, where a night curfew has been imposed to curb the number of rising Covid cases.

Health officials recently pointed out in an interview that the surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra cannot be due to the virus variant, which was detected in Nagpur. It was reported that the novel variant with a combination of two mutations E484Q and L452R was found in 206 samples taken from Maharashtra in December. According to the Union health ministry, the double mutant variant could be one of the main reasons for the spread of the surge of Covid-19.