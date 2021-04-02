As Covid-19 continue in its surge several Bollywood celebs have also tested positive for the coronavirus. It was only a few days ago that Ranbir Kapoor recovered from Covid-19 now girlfriend Alia Bhatt too has been tested positive for the coronavirus. She confirmed the same in a statement that said “Hello all I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.' Alia also thanked concerned fans in her post adding 'Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe