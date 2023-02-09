live

COVID Cases In India: Actual Numbers May Be 17 Times Higher Than Reported, Says BHU

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) experts have revealed that the actual COVID infection numbers in India may be around 17 times higher than the official figure.

In 2019, the world was hit by the COVID-19, the virus infection that severely damaged the lungs of the patient, causing breathing complications and in some cases, it can also cause organ failure. One of the deadliest variant of COVID that wrecked havoc in India was the Delta. This variant triggered the ferocious second wave in the country in 2021. Over lakhs were killed, crores were infected by the Delta COVID variant.

However, in a recent report, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) experts have revealed that the actual COVID infection numbers in India may be around 17 times higher than the official figure.

According to the data that was released by the Indian government, nearly 4.5 crore people have been infected with coronavirus so far in the country. However, the study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases (IJID) revealed a separate estimation that the actual number of cases in the country may be between 58 to 98 crores.

Scroll down to know more updates.

LIVE UPDATES