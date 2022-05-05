COVID Cases In Delhi-NCR: Restrictions To Return If...

COVID positivity rate in Delhi has crossed the 7 per cent mark. If cases continue to rise at a rapid rate, the government may impose restrictions yet again.

With 1,354 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi reported on Wednesday, the positivity rate has touched the seven per cent mark for the first time in a few months. According to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority last year, if the positivity rate remains above 5 per cent for more than two days, then the government can impose curfews to control the surge in the city.

COVID Restrictions That May Return If Cases Increase

Here's what will happen if the positivity rate remains over 5 per cent for more than two days:

A red alert under GRAP would be imposed, leading to a 'total curfew' in the city and halting most economic activities.

Night or weekend restrictions may be imposed, restricting the movement of people.

Shops, malls, and weekly markets will be closed.

The GRAP norms may also lead to the closing of metro services completely. It may even force government offices to close barring those providing emergency services.

The number of guests allowed to weddings and funerals will be limited to 15-20.

Restaurants and bars will be closed, and only important supplies will be delivered under GRAP rules.

Spas, yoga institutes, gyms, beauty salons and cinema halls will remain closed if a red alert is declared in the city.

With GRAP in effect, people coming to Delhi will have to show a vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report that is less than 72 hours old. Those found positive will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

COVID Hospitalisations In Delhi Still Less

While COVID positivity has crossed the 7 per cent mark, the number of hospitalisations in the national capital is still less. Owing to the current situation in Delhi, experts said that the COVID situation is not serious at present. Health Minister Satyender Jain recently said that the government is on the lookout for any outbreaks, but the current scenario in Delhi doesn't warrant any major restrictions.

TRENDING NOW

However, the sharp rise in COVID cases in Delhi has forced the government to bring back the mask mandate. The Delhi government issued an order asking the authority to fine anyone who does not wear masks in public places for Rs 500. The fine will not apply to those riding in private four-wheelers together.

RECOMMENDED STORIES