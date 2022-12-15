live

COVID Cases Explode In China: Deserted Streets, Empty Shopping Malls Become New Normal In Beijing

China's top health body has said that in the current situation, tracking COVID infections in the country is now "impossible".

Even as Chinese health authorities have imposed strict restrictions to keep COVID spread in control, Beijing has witnessed a sudden surge in daily cases. According to the reports, the city has reported a significant, and massive spread of the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection -- a first for the Chinese capital since the beginning of the pandemic. The sudden uptick in the daily cases comes a week after Beijing uplifted the zero-COVID policies in the city.

Speaking to the media, China's top health body said that in the current situation, tracking COVID infections in the country is now "impossible". The officials have also warned that the cases are rising rapidly in Beijing after the government abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy last week.

