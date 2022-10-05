No Mask Fine In Capital As COVID Cases Dip, Remaining Centers To Shut

Amid the falling cases of COVID-19, the national capital has decided to pull away the fine for not wearing masks in public places. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has stopped the levying of 500 fine for the same. The order is in operation since October 1. Also, the serving period of COVID healthcare workers on contract has been extended till the end of the year.

A penalty of 500 for no mask wearing was imposed by the health authorities in April due to rising infection cases. The pulling away of the mask rule comes at a time when Delhi recorded 74 infections on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent.

The no-mask fine was earlier 2000 in November but was later brought down to 500 in February. In April, the fine was lifted for a short span before the cases had begun to surge and the fine was imposed again within just few weeks.

COVID-Centers: To be shut and dismantled

As per reports, the Delhi government has decided to close and dismantle the last three COVID-19 centers. However, the authorities have stressed on the need to keep a vigil eye as festivities are around the corner. Following the dismantling of these centers, the staff will be vacating the land and the medical equipments will be transferred to the hospitals that need them. Earlier, Capital had 11 such centers, which were later dismantled when the cases started to drop in the city.

Tally for the day

India has reported 2,468 cases in the last 24 hours with death toll standing at 17 since last day. As per reports, the genome-sequencing done in Delhi between months July and August has shown BA.2 variant to be found in 90 percent of the samples.

Opportunity to end the pandemic: WHO

Seeing the number of COVID cases drop dramatically across the globe, the WHO had said last month that the world could now seize the opportunity to end the pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier said: "We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."

