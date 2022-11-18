COVID Cases All-Time High In China After Restrictions Ease, Protest Rages Against Strict Policy

Chinese Government loosened up on November 11 and tweaked the existing rules

A case coming from Zhengzhou became a source of fresh controversy where a baby died after she was denied treatment under strict COVID restrictions

COVID cases in China are hitting a high with over 24,000 cases reported for Thursday. There is an anticipation that the country will see an even greater rise in infections in the coming days due to the easing of the Zero COVID policy. As per reports, the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou remains a hotspot of the disease with over 9,000 infections reported from the place. The national tally of cases has more than doubled since last Friday when the changes in the COVID policy were announced. Beijing also saw over 400 cases which is the highest for its current wave.

As per reports, the Chinese city of Guangzhou is coming up with makeshift hospitals and quarantine centres that could have a capacity of 2,50,000 beds. Reportedly, the country will be building more hospitals primarily focused on treating patients with moderate to severe COVID infections.

Cases rise after China tweaks the tough policy

With nationwide protests raging against the stringent COVID protocol, the Chinese Government loosened up on November 11 and tweaked the existing rules. The policy focused on mass testing and exercised draconian measures to curb the spread. However, the fury among citizens and the economic loss have led the authorities to soften the restrictions. The following changes can be expected:

For foreign travellers, the quarantine period comes down to eight days from 10. Flights won't be suspended if found to carry infected patients "Close contacts of close contacts" won't have to stay in quarantine Mass testing will be reduced unless it is unclear how the infection is spreading in an area.

Protests on rise in some parts

As per reports, the southern industrial hub, Guangzhou saw a recent protest over the inflexible policy. Crowds of residents including labourers reportedly escaped an imposed lockdown and clashed with the police. Many were seen tearing down COVID barriers. As per reports, the area is home to many labourers who were struggling to earn their daily wage under strict lockdowns. Food shortages and skyrocketing prices are other major concerns that fueled the protest.

Ill baby passes away unattended

A case coming from Zhengzhou became a source of fresh controversy where a baby died after she was denied treatment under strict COVID restrictions. The baby was reportedly suffering from diarrhoea and was keeping unwell. Quarantined in a hotel with her father, the baby's mother had reportedly tested positive for COVID. When the worried father reached out for an ambulance, the paramedics first asked the hospital to get her tested for COVID and when the reports came out to be negative, the baby was refused admission on grounds that her sickness was not that serious.

