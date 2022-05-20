COVID Booster Doses For Kids: How Safe Is It? Side Effects And Other Details

COVID Booster Doses For Kids: How Safe Is It? Side Effects And Other Details

In one word, experts believe that booster shots will provide an extra layer of protection against the COVID-19 in children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested a booster dose or an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The CDC has stated that those children (under the age bracket of 5-11) who received their last dose at least five months earlier are eligible to receive the additional doses immediately. Speaking to the media, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC said, "Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness." He further added, "With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected."

Now, the question is how safe are three booster shots for your kids? should they take them? Let's explore the topic and know what experts have to say.

The deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus was first reported in the year 2019 from a city called Wuhan in China. The virus damages the internal organs completely leading to death. However, in the last two and a half years, experts have stated that taking precautionary measures along with the vaccines is important to fight the odds of the virus infection. But, there was a development in the research and experts now are saying that the immunity induced by the vaccine shots wanes with time. Here is when the need for a booster dose or an additional shot of the vaccine comes in.

TRENDING NOW

What Are Booster Doses?

Booster shots or doses are additional doses of the vaccine which is given when the individual's vaccine-induced immunity starts winning. "A third dose would enhance immunity to the coronavirus," says CDC. In one word, experts believe that booster shots will provide an extra layer of protection against the COVID-19 in children.

Are They Safe For Your Kids?

Children are the most vulnerable group in the world right now. Most of them have not received vaccine doses against the deadly COVID-19 virus. And some who have received both the shots against COVID are still at risk of re-infection. What can be done to keep them safe? Experts suggest 'get them booster shots'. "More virulent variants of COVID-19 can soon come up and may spread quickly, infecting more children. Being fully vaccinated and boosted helps protect kids from serious disease and hospitalization from COVID," says CDC.

What Are The Side Effects Booster Doses?

Some of the side effects of COVID booster shots are -

You may like to read

Fever Body ache Chronic headaches Extreme fatigue for a day or two Chills Swollen lymph nodes Nausea Diarrhoea and Vomiting

RECOMMENDED STORIES