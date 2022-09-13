COVID Booster Doses: 5 Reasons Why Young People Should Get It ASAP

Why should a young person take a COVID booster dose? Here are some of the reasons they should.

In 2019, the world saw the emergence of the deadliest virus attack - SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus infection. The fight against the virus was so challenging that researchers only had to bring out vaccines targetting the specific virus to stop the spread. Vaccination has played a substantial role in reducing the impact of COVID across the globe and allowed life in most countries to gradually return to something like how we remember it before the pandemic. However, soon studies showed that the immunity that these vaccines provided were waning, causing re-infections in many. This is when experts highlighted the need to get a booster dose. But, sometimes, young people think that two vaccine doses are enough for them to fight off the virus infection. However, experts don't say so!

What Is A COVID Booster Dose?

A booster dose of the COVID vaccine is given to those who have received both shots of the vaccine and have crossed a 5-6 month period gap after receiving the second jab of the vaccine. Data have shown that older age and a set of several medical conditions can put people at much higher risk of getting very sick or dying from COVID, and also catching it more than one time. This contrasts sharply with otherwise healthy young people where the incidence of serious illness, hospitalisation and death has been much lower.

Immunity from COVID vaccines wanes over time

As discussed above, the immunity provided by the vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus can wane over time. Therefore, a booster dose is required to keep you safe.

Protecting other people

When you take the extra dose, you also make sure that the people around you are safe. Vaccination doesn't only provide protection to the person being vaccinated. It also protects the bigger mass as a whole by reducing the onward spread of the disease.

Reducing the impact of long COVID

Booster doses are linked with reducing the impact of the COVID virus infection. Long-COVID which affects the infected and then recovered patients' can be mentally and physically torturing. However, getting booster doses ensures that the individual is safe from experiencing the worst outcome of the COVID infection.

Fewer days off work or study

When you take the booster dose, you ensure that you are safe from experiencing the worst of the infection attack.

COVID vaccines are safe

Over the past two years, billions of COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the globe. COVID vaccines have proven to be very effective and, importantly, safe. Get jabbed as early as possible.