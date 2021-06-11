The world has already witnessed the wrath of Covid-19 which has affected millions of people and took lives over 1.5 years. It is a known fact that people who have contracted Covid-19 might develop other health conditions – part of the deadly disease’s complications. Even though Covid-19 is a respiratory disease several studies have shown that it can take a toll on the brain as well. In addition it might even lower gray matter volume in the frontal-temporal network of the brain. Severe Covid-19 With Oxygen Therapy May Reduce Gray Matter A new study published in the Neurobiology of Stress