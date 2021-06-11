The world has already witnessed the wrath of Covid-19, which has affected millions of people and took lives over 1.5 years. It is a known fact that people who have contracted Covid-19 might develop other health conditions – part of the deadly disease’s complications. Even though Covid-19 is a respiratory disease, several studies have shown that it can take a toll on the brain as well. In addition, it might even lower gray matter volume in the frontal-temporal network of the brain. Also Read - Delta Covid-19 Variant Might Infect Those Who Have Received Covishield Or Covaxin Jabs: AIIMS Study

Severe Covid-19 With Oxygen Therapy May Reduce Gray Matter

A new study published in the Neurobiology of Stress Journal claims that there is a strong link between reduced gray matter in the brain and increased chances of disability among Covid-19 patients, even six months after hospital release. Gray matter in the frontal network may constitute a key site for COVID-19 brain involvement, even beyond damage due to clinical symptoms of the illness, such as stroke. Also Read - Now, We Have A Textbook on COVID-19 to Help Address Challenges Faced In COVID Care

Gray matter is made up mostly of neuronal cell bodies in the central nervous system (soma). The soma houses the nucleus of the cell body. Axon tracts, glial cells, capillary blood vessels, and neuropil are all found in gray matter (a mix of dendrites, unmyelinated axons, and glia). It is responsible for processing information, controlling muscular/sensory activity, memory, and emotions. Also Read - Meat-Free Diet Might Reduce The Odds Of You Contracting Severe Covid-19: Study

For the study, researchers analysed computed tomography scans in 120 neurological patients, including 58 with acute COVID-19 and 62 without coronavirus, who were matched for age, gender, and illness. Study author Kuaikuai Duan, a graduate research assistant at TReNDS and PhD student in Georgia Tech’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering said, “Science has shown that the brain’s structure affects its function, and abnormal brain imaging has emerged as a major feature of COVID-19.”

Key Findings

As per the study results, a high level of disability in Covid patients was associated with lower gray matter volume. Getting oxygen therapy also seemed to increase the risk in these patients, whereas people who did not receive oxygen therapy were at a lower risk. Also, when compared to individuals without fever, individuals with fever exhibited a substantial loss in gray matter volume in the inferior and middle temporal gyri, as well as the fusiform gyrus.

In conclusion, the researchers said that Covid-19 may damage the frontal network of the brain due to fever or a lack of oxygen. In comparison to patients without agitation, individuals with agitation had lower gray matter volume in the superior, medial, and middle frontal gyri. This suggests that gray matter abnormalities in the frontal area of the brain may be to blame for the mood swings seen in COVID-19 patients.

Adequate Sleep And Stress Management May Help

While talking about how to reduce gray matter may cause mood swings in patients with Covid-19, Dr Pavan Puri told India Today those who have recovered from Covid-19 should monitor themselves for any unusual symptoms. He suggested that sleeping for 8-9 hours a day, managing stress, exercising, keeping blood sugar levels in control, participating in different, fun activities, and high intake of proteins, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats can all help prevent post-Covid brain symptoms.